Ahead of Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Opening Night matchup against the Houston Rockets, who inked future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant during the offseason, making them instant title contenders. After finishing with the second-best record in the Western Conference last season (52-30), the Rockets made arguably the biggest signing in free agency.

Holmgren discussed what Durant adds to a talented and young Rockets team during Thunder morning shootaround on Tuesday.

“Same thing he adds to any team that he joins — 18 years of tough shot-making, greatness in the game of basketball, and we talk about Sengun and Adams being great players, he's one of the great players,” Holmgren said. “And we have to game plan for him as well.”

Holmgren also admits receiving his championship ring before the Thunder raises its first championship will make for a start to the regular season he's undoubtedly unfamiliar with, but he is feeling good about his team's approach before playing Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

“It's definitely a very unique situation,” Holmgren said. “Very rarely do you have such a big switch-up of the pregame routine. So, it'll be a unique challenge tonight, but I feel like everybody has a good idea of what to expect, and everybody's kind of approaching it in their own way to stay prepared for the game that's happening right after.”

Chet Holmgren on Thunder's historic Opening Night

Thunder forward Chet Holmgren could have a breakout season in 2025-26, as the fourth-year starter, who missed his rookie season, has yet to earn an All-Star selection. After helping the Thunder win a championship, Holmgren's positioned for a big season, and has been in Oklahoma City long enough to understand that fans watching them raise a championship banner is an unforgettable moment.

Holmgren discussed the magnitude of October 21 for Thunder fans at the Paycom Center.

“I think Sam had the best quote, and I'll just kind of reiterate it; when I leave in the summer and I go home, or I'm training out in LA, or wherever I might be, people say congrats. Congrats on the championship. But when you're here, people say thank you,” Holmgren added. “A lot of people don't realize it really does a lot for the community, especially playing into the playoffs, and having all of those extra games. The extra boost for the economy that it brings.”

Holmgren and the Thunder will face the Rockets at 7:30 EST on NBC/Peacock on Tuesday.