The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. Kansas City is 6-6 heading into an absolutely must-win Week 14 contest against Houston. Both teams are competing for a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs, which should add a little extra edge to that game.

It is so surprising to see the Chiefs in such a vulnerable position. Especially with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce all still on the team and performing well.

If the playoffs started today, Kansas City would not make the cut. They are currently ranked 10th in the AFC and are behind Houston and Pittsburgh on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Chiefs truly have no margin for error, as even one more loss could put them hopelessly behind their competition.

Now is the perfect time of the season for media outlets to crunch the numbers and assign specific playoff odds to teams each week. Let's see what they have to say about the Chiefs.

Below we will explore Kansas City's playoff odds after their crushing loss in Week 13.

Chiefs playoff odds: DVOA playoff model

The DVOA playoff model over at FTN Fantasy paints a grim picture for the Chiefs.

It gives Kansas City a 46.2% overall chance to make the playoffs headed into Week 14. Kansas City has practically no chance (2%) to win the division, and their best chance of getting into the postseason is as the No. 7 seed (21%).

There is also no chance that Kansas City can secure the No. 1 seed.

On the bright side, the Chiefs have a better chance of making the playoffs as a wild card team (44.1%) than their division rivals the Chargers (41.6%).

Chiefs playoff odds: ESPN playoff model

ESPN's playoff model also has a dim view of the Chiefs before Week 14.

This model gives Kansas City a 41% chance to make the postseason, putting them squarely in ninth place in the AFC.

The Chiefs have just a 2% chance at winning the division (just like the DVOA model) and have no shot at the No. 1 seed. But surprisingly, ESPN gives them a 9% chance to make the Super Bowl.

Perhaps ESPN is confident in Kansas City's ability to make some noise in the playoffs. They are just uncertain if the Chiefs will actually get that far.

Chiefs playoff odds: The Athletic playoff model

The Athletic's has the lowest view of the Chiefs of the three models we'll explore today.

They give Kansas City a 37% chance to make the playoffs headed into Week 14. Their division odds and chances to get the No. 1 seed match FTN Fantasy and ESPN.

The Chiefs only have a 2% chance to win the Super Bowl, one of the lowest odds of teams still alive in the AFC playoff picture. New England is the overwhelming favorite in the AFC at 16%, followed by Denver at 9% and Buffalo at 7%.

The Athletic's playoff model includes a projected final standings feature. It predicts that both the Chiefs and Chargers will miss the playoffs, making room for three AFC South teams (Jaguars, Colts, Texans).

Kansas City finishes the season 10-7 in this scenario.

How could Week 14 impact Kansas City's playoff odds?

It should go without saying that Kansas City needs to beat Houston on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs cannot afford even one more loss, so they have to keep winning for that reason alone. But beyond that, the Texans are one of the few AFC teams that is competing with the Chiefs for a wild card spot.

If Kansas City loses to Houston in Week 14, it would be one step closer to The Athletic's vision of the AFC playoffs coming true.

Meanwhile, if the Chiefs can pull off the win, they could improve their playoff odds by a significant margin. And it could be even better if they can some help this weekend.

There are a few matchup that Chiefs fans should keep their eyes on in Week 14.

Chargers vs. Eagles

Colts at Jaguars

Bills vs. Bengals

Steelers at Ravens

If just one or two of those games have a favorable outcome for Kansas City, the situation could look completely different on Monday.

It is safe to say that Week 14 is the most important week of the season so far for the Chiefs. May the odds be ever in their favor.