The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys meet at Ford Field for a Thursday Night matchup, one week after both teams played on Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, the Lions released their injury report for the game. Four players are ruled out, but star players Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell are questionable.

St. Brown left the game early against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. The fact that he is close to returning this quickly is a good sign; however, on a short week, it is risky to play against a team fighting for the playoffs this late in the season. St. Brown did not practice yesterday ahead of this game.

St. Brown is without a doubt, one of the top receivers in the game. He has 75 catches on the season for 884 yards and nine touchdowns. He averages 11.8 yards per catch. There is no replacing him.

Kerby Joseph, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, and Shane Sylstra have been ruled out. Other notable players who are questionable include star safety Brian Branch and offensive linemen Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker. Detroit could be short-handed against a Cowboys team that is very hot at the right time.

The Cowboys' defensive line is one to watch against this banged-up Lions line. With Sewell, Glasgow, and Decker dealing with injuries, the Cowboys have a chance to create nightmares for Jared Goff. Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, Kenny Clark, Dante Fowler, Jadeveon Clowney, and DeMarvion Overshown have formed a very strong unit in the trenches. Despite their elite play, the Cowboys' defense still gives up 28.5 points per game.

This game has a chance to be extremely high-scoring, even on a short week.