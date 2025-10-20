Although Kevin Durant remains one of the best scorers in the NBA today, he is nearing the end of his illustrious career. Ergo, the two-year, $90 million contract extension he signed with the Houston Rockets on Sunday could be the last deal he ever agrees to in this league. Such a decision cannot be made lightly. The two-time Finals MVP is extremely confident in this union, however, identifying Space City to be the most optimal path forward.

“I'm excited,” Durant told reporters on Monday, per Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790. “That was the intent when I came here, was to try to be with this group as long as possible. It was a no-brainer to sign on that line.”

The future Hall of Famer took a discount to stay in Houston for the next few seasons, forgoing a chance to earn up to $120 million in order to give the organization added financial flexibility. The Rockets can now turn their attention to locking up versatile forward Tari Eason before Monday's 6 p.m. ET deadline to sign players to rookie-scale extensions. Franchise pillar and All-Defensive First-Team selection Amen Thompson will be eligible for a new deal next summer.

Durant is willing to make this sacrifice because he, like plenty of other people, firmly believes this franchise can contend for a championship during the 2025-26 campaign. The 37-year-old can do his part to help that blueprint come to fruition, free from answering questions about money.

#Rockets Kevin Durant on signing his extension. Very appreciative of the vision of the organization top to bottom. Ready to go to work. #AllFire pic.twitter.com/O6z2uFAB7f — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) October 20, 2025

Durant is all in on the Rockets

“Just talking to {general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka}, and how they wanted to build the team and how I see myself in this organization, I just thought it was a perfect contract for us. I'm glad we can get that out of the way. We won't have to worry about external noise throughout the season if I didn't have a contract signed. So, we can just worry about basketball and focus on the season.”

Following the devastating Fred VanVleet injury, Kevin Durant is even more valuable to Houston. Besides the high-level offense he is expected to provide — 26.6 points while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from behind the 3-point line last season — the six-time All-NBA First-Teamer brings loads of experience to a roster that still features plenty of young players. Durant is not often heralded as a vocal leader, but he has a ton of hoops-based wisdom to offer.

Houston will try to glean as much as it can from him over the next three years ($43 million player option for 2027-28). All the on-court contributions will definitely be of use as well.