The Houston Rockets lost a key cog ahead of the upcoming season after Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury during the team’s mini-camp in the Bahamas last month.

VanVleet, who has been a steadying force for the Rockets, will be sidelined for several months, leaving a big hole in the team’s backcourt. It’s an unfortunate setback for Houston, which envisioned a more dynamic look on offense with VanVleet and Kevin Durant playing together.

“I think it will be different guys kind of thrust into a role. For instance, Reed (Sheppard), you take Amen (Thompson), guys that have done it some with Fred being out at times on a smaller stage. We really leaned on (VanVleet) the first few years to be that experience, that IQ out there at the point guard spot,” said Udoka, as quoted by ESPN’s Michael Wright.

“But I think it'll just be a committee, honestly, like different guys initiating offense. (Alperen Sengun) is a center that you can run a lot of things through. Kevin as well, with the attention he attracts. So, it may not be the traditional point guard way, but we've got a lot of capable pieces out there to get it done.”

Article Continues Below

Fans should feel confident with Udoka’s clear plan. The Rockets are looking to build on their impressive run last season, wherein they became one of the biggest surprises. They finished second in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.

The 31-year-old VanVleet was highly instrumental in the strong campaign, averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. More importantly, he provided leadership to the young squad. He also took charge in crucial situations, banking on his experience to keep the Rockets afloat.

While his long absence will be tough, Houston will not be a pushover by any means.