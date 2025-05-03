May 3, 2025 at 10:02 AM ET

Houston Rockets big man Steven Adams hustled on both ends of the floor, as his team got a massive win Friday over the Golden State Warriors. Houston defeated Golden State in Game 6 of their playoff series, 115-107. Following the game, Adams had a simple response to why he had such a strong performance.

“I just follow the game plan, bro,” Adams told reporters afterward. “The defensive game plan. Read, communicate.”

Adams finished the contest with 17 points. He also grabbed five rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

The Rockets have forced Game 7 in this series by winning back-to-back contests. Houston was paced by Fred VanVleet on Friday, who poured in 29 points in the win.

Houston and Golden State play for all the marbles on Sunday. The winner advances in the postseason to the next NBA Playoff series.

The Rockets have the momentum against the Warriors

The Rockets seemed like they were left for dead after falling behind 3-1 in this series. Houston lost some close games by not being able to hit free throws.

In Game 5, the Rockets looked sharp on offense to battle back with a powerful 131-point performance. Then in Game 6, things looked even brighter. Houston hit 72 percent of their free throws, and the Rockets won a very close and tough battle.

The Rockets relied heavily on defense to close out the game. Adams and other Houston players forced the Warriors to shoot off-balance in several possessions in the fourth quarter. The Warriors missed 14 of their first 15 fourth-quarter shots, per ESPN.

Rockets star Fred VanVleet said he and the team were just poised and ready.

“You work all year and train all summer for these moments, and I've always prided myself on trying to rise to the occasion,” he said. “I've taken a different role for this team over the last two years and just trying to squeeze as much juice out of this group as possible. I'm ready and willing when the time comes to step up and make big plays.”

Houston and Golden State play their pivotal Game 7 Sunday at 8:30 ET.