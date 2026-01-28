The Houston Rockets made sure during the offseason that they loaded up on frontcourt depth, but unfortunately, they'll be missing one of their key pieces for the remainder of the year. Steven Adams suffered an injury to his ankle, and he will be missed for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More on this story to come.