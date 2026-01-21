The Houston Rockets shared tough injury news on Tuesday, regarding the status of veteran big man Steven Adams.

Before Houston's game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center in Houston, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that Adams is going to be “out indefinitely, according to sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson.

“Steven Adams is ‘out indefinitely,' Ime Udoka tells me. It is a ‘severely sprained, Grade 3 ankle sprain.' Udoka says the Rockets are still gathering information,” Richardson shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 32-year-old Adams suffered the injury in last Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He had to be helped off the court in the fourth quarter and did not return. Before he exited the contest, he scored five points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out two assists while shooting 2-for-3 from the field in 27 minutes of action as a starter in the Rockets' 119-110 victory over Zion Williamson and company.

Adams had previously dealt with another ankle injury earlier in the 2025-26 NBA season that also forced him to miss games, and he will be absent for more, as he now deals with a new lower-body issue.

Adams' rebounding and toughness will be missed by the Rockets, but for now, Clint Capela can be expected to see regular minutes as a chief backup to star center Alperen Sengun.

Signed by the Rockets to a three-year contract extension worth $39 million in the last summer, Adams is averaging 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds, thus far in the 2025-26 campaign.