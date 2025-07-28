As Kevin Durant embarks on a new journey ahead of his first season with the Houston Rockets, he can rest on his laurels knowing he stands alone as the most decorated olympic basketball player in the country's history. After yet another gold medal in Paris during the Summer 2024 games, Nike will commemorate the win with thematic releases for a number of their signature shoe. This includes the Nike KD 18 in its upcoming “Metallic Gold” colorway.

The Nike KD 18 has been slowly releasing to the public following a season of hype and Kevin Durant teasing upcoming pairs. Wearing the KD 18 while earning gold in the Olympics, Durant will join fellow Nike teammates LeBron James and Devin Booker in the upcoming Nike “Immortalized” Collection, honoring the accolade with gold versions of the sneakers worn during the games.

Kevin Durant is the only American basketball player to ever win four gold medals, making this release particularly special in the twilight of his career. Whether or not he decides to lace-up for the 2028 games is yet to be determined, but these shoes will serve as a nice reminder in the meantime.

Nike KD 18 “Metallic Gold”

FIRST LOOK: Nike KD 18 "Immortalized" Celebrating Team USA's gold medal in Paris last summer. Will also be release in a pack with the "Gold Medal" KD 4. August 8th

📝 II5138-700 (individual); IM8542-900 (pack)

II5138-700 (individual); IM8542-900 (pack)
$235 (individual); $360 (pack)

An official look of the Nike KD 18 "Immortalized" expected to release in August



The special edition colorway arrives in Metallic Gold/Blue Void-White-University Red for a regal look centered around the gold medal performance. The upper, inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara, is done in metallic gold leather to match the toe box panel and the padded heel. The inner-layered navy blue mesh will match the sockliner and the speckled laces.

The Humara detail is piped in red to match the Nike and KD logo on the tongue. Finally, we see a spotted translucent blue outsole to add a nice layer of depth to these, making for an all-around beautiful shoe. This pair will release alongside a retro version of the Nike KD 4 “Gold Medal” from the 2012 London games.

The “Immortalized” Nike KD pack is set to release August 8, 2025 for a premium retail tag of $360 for the pack, or $235 for the individual Nike KD 18. The shoes are likely to be very limited in their nature and should fetch big numbers on the aftermarket. They'll launch on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike events on release day.