The Houston Rockets’ Summer League squad was never short on talent. With a mix of recent lottery picks, fringe NBA hopefuls, and experienced G League standouts, the team had more than enough players fighting for attention. Yet amid the offensive fireworks, one undrafted veteran carved out his niche with something simpler: relentless defense. Adonis Arms didn’t need to score 20 a night in Las Vegas to make a statement. Instead, he turned heads with his disruptive on-ball work, opportunistic instincts, and willingness to do the dirty work.

Rockets Offseason: A Flawless Reload

The Rockets reshaped three key spots in their rotation this offseason. They added a premier scorer, a versatile 3-and-D wing, and a reliable third center. In came Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela; out went Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale.

Beyond those swaps, the roster remains largely intact. The cost was minimal. They had to let go of Cam Whitmore and the No. 10 pick. It likely would have faced the same developmental logjam that stalled last year’s No. 3 pick, Reed Sheppard. In essence, Houston upgraded across the board without giving up anything essential. It’s hard to view the offseason as anything other than a masterclass from general manager Rafael Stone. He even convinced Fred VanVleet to slash his salary nearly in half.

The result is a team with total flexibility. Houston can slow-play things and let its young talent grow. Alternatively, they can pivot aggressively into another blockbuster trade if the opportunity presents itself. The roster is so deep that only a serious injury to Durant could derail them. Capela’s addition ensures Steven Adams stays fresh for the playoffs, and Sheppard can ease into his role without pressure. This is a top-heavy team with extraordinary depth and adaptability. For now, there’s nothing to critique.

Adonis Arms: Undrafted Houston Rockets 2025 Summer League Player Analysis

A Defensive Specialist with Something to Prove

Defense has never been a problem for Adonis Arms. Since going undrafted in 2022, he has built a reputation in the G League and overseas as a hard-nosed defender who thrives on making opposing scorers uncomfortable. That skillset was on full display during Summer League. He consistently pestered ball-handlers, jumped passing lanes, and used his 6'5 frame to guard up a position when needed.

Arms isn’t flawless on that end, but his constant energy and handsiness force ball-handlers to think twice about every dribble. It’s a trade-off coaches can live with when a player brings that level of pressure.

The Offense Question: Progress in the Right Direction

The knock on Arms has always been the same: offense. His jump shot has been inconsistent at best. When defenders cut off his driving lanes, he can struggle to adjust on the fly. That limitation has kept him out of the NBA despite his defensive gifts.

But there are signs of growth. In Las Vegas, Arms displayed a more streamlined approach to scoring. Rather than forcing up difficult shots, he attacked in straight lines, used his strength to finish at the rim, and played under control in transition. More importantly, he showed improved decision-making as a passer. Arms would kick out to open teammates instead of taking contested looks.

That evolution doesn’t make him a threat to score 15 a night. Still, it does make him playable in an NBA rotation that values floor spacing and smart ball movement over high-usage offense.

Why Arms Has a Chance in Houston

The Rockets don’t need another scorer. Betwee Durant, Alperen Şengün, VanVleet, and a host of young guards, there’s no shortage of offensive firepower. What they need, especially at the end of the bench, is someone who can come in for 10–12 minutes, hound the opponent’s best perimeter player, and keep the ball moving without making mistakes.

That’s exactly what Arms has shown he can provide. His defensive versatility gives him a natural fit alongside Houston’s stars. His low-usage style means he won’t take touches away from their primary options. For a team with championship aspirations, a glue guy who defends and competes every possession is invaluable.

Arms may ultimately start the year on a training camp invite or a two-way deal. However, his Summer League effort suggests he’s ready for more.

Vegas Was Just the Beginning

Adonis Arms isn’t the flashiest name coming out of Summer League, but he might be one of the most impactful. In this Rockets system, there’s room for a player like Arms to sneak into the rotation and stick.

He has the kind of defensive tools coaches dream about, and now, just enough offensive polish to make him viable at the next level. The Rockets’ offseason may have been all about big names, but their most intriguing roster battle could come from an undrafted grinder who earned every second of his Vegas minutes.