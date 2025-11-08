Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards underwent surgery this week to repair a broken hand, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed Friday. The 29-year-old will not play in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the New York Giants, having missed practice all week due to both his hand and a lingering hamstring injury.

Despite the surgery, the team has not yet decided to place Edwards on injured reserve, as they are hopeful he can eventually return to play with a protective cast on the hand, potentially allowing him to resume play sooner than the four games an IR designation would mandate (h/t Dan Wiederer of The Athletic).

Edwards’ hamstring issues have been a continuing challenge this season. He missed the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings after initially suffering the injury late in the preseason, returned in Week 2, but then missed Weeks 3 and 4. Since the bye week, he has played four games, but the hamstring problem has resurfaced, causing him to miss practice this week. If he remains out, rookie Noah Sewell is likely to start alongside Tremaine Edmunds, with Ruben Hyppolite II serving as the third linebacker.

Injuries have significantly impacted the Bears' defense this season. In addition to Edwards, the team has ruled out defensive back Josh Blackwell (concussion) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) against New York. Chicago has also had prominent absences among Grady Jarrett, Shemar Turner, and Dayo Odeyingbo.

However, the Bears appear closer to full strength offensively. Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) is listed as questionable but practiced fully on Thursday. Kyle Monangai, who had a big-time game with 26 carries for 176 yards in Swift’s absence, and Roschon Johnson (back) are healthy and available. Tight end Cole Kmet, who exited the Week 9 Cincinnati Bengals game with a concussion, has returned to full participation, as has rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Chicago enters Week 10 with a 5-3 record to face the Giants team, struggling at 2-7. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.