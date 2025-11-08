Lately, the LSU football program has been on a bumpy ride. First, there was the firing of football head coach Brian Kelly. At the same time, their Athletic Director, Scott Woodward, stepped away from the hiring process for a new coach.

However, one spot has been filled. Earlier this week, LSU officially hired Verge Ausberry as its new full-time Athletic Director. Recently, Ausberry served as the interim AD and was a former LSU linebacker who had previously worked in the athletic department.

In the process, Ausberry has become the first black AD in LSU history. A moment that was celebrated by none other than Magic Johnson. On social media, Johnson congratulated Ausberry.

“I want to congratulate Verge Ausberry on becoming the first Black Athletics Director in LSU history!” he posted.

I want to congratulate Verge Ausberry on becoming the first Black Athletics Director in LSU history!https://t.co/X9t57X51yP pic.twitter.com/DFCfZPJJtc — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 7, 2025

His hiring puts the clamps on a chaotic period at LSU following the firing of Kelly and the departure of Woodward. It got so bad that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R) got involved in the fray. Essentially, he said that he wanted to fire Woodard.

Currently, LSU is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. During his two decades at LSU, Ausberry had worked in a variety of capacities. Among them were alum relations, sports medicine, and fundraising.

Magic Johnson has a continued connection to LSU.

Although Johnson is rock solid in his affinity for his alma mater, Michigan State, he makes time to give LSU a shoutout. In 2016, he heaped praise on then-Tigers freshman standout Ben Simmons before he became an NBA star.

At the time, Johnson said Simmons was the “best all-around player I've seen since LeBron James out of high school straight to the NBA.” In 2023, Johnson posted on social media his congratulations on the women's basketball team winning the national championship over Iowa.

One year later, Johnson's nephew, Mazi Mosely, committed to the Tigers.