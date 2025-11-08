Though he's barely been in Philadelphia long enough to have a favorite cheesesteak joint, trade deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips has already made a strong impression with new Eagles teammates.

Discussing the newest addition to the Eagles' outside linebacker room with reporters on Friday before making the journey to the frozen plains of Green Bay, Nolan Smith championed his new teammate, noting he already loves the fires and passion the former Dolphin has brought with him to the NovaCare Center.

“I love him. I love his work ethic,” Smith exclaimed via Zach Berman. “I love how he works. He's a great addition to the room.”

Nick Sirianni was also asked about how Phillips fits in with the Eagles and was similarly complimentary, calling him a great player and a joy to be around.

Article Continues Below

“Explosive player, able to get to the quarterback, violent in the run game, can create a lot of disruption. Just a lot of how we like to play that position. [Defensive Coordinator] Vic [Fangio] having familiarity with him is obviously big. It takes away some of that learning curve of getting ready to go. A lot of things to like about him,” Sirianni explained.

“Obviously, you do a lot of work on these guys when they're coming out of college, and [we] liked him then, and it's been fun following his career. We were able to practice against him a couple years ago, really showed some really good things in that. I've played against him in 2023. Just a lot to like about him. Really good player. Getting to know him a little bit, really liked the person. Excited to add him to the mix.”

With Smith still working back from injury, Azeez Ojulari landing on IR, and Ogbo Okoronkwo already out for the season, the Eagles will need to call Phillips' number – No. 50, to be exact – in Week 10, whether he knows the playbook or not, as they travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football. Fortunately, considering Phillips has already played for Fangio and is one of the better young do-it-all edge rushers in the NFL, he should be able to fill whatever role he's asked to right away and grow into a bigger one with each subsequent week.