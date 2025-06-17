The Indiana Pacers will be facing elimination following their 120-109 Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. One thing the Pacers have going for them is Game 6 will be on their home court. And in the midst of the Pacers trying to spark a late rally in Game 5, Aaron Nesmith had one of the highlights of the night with an insane poster dunk on Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

Aaron Nesmith’s poster dunk on Chet Holmgren came late in the fourth quarter as the Pacers trailed the Thunder by double digits. The dunk cut the Thunder lead to 120-105 with about two and a half minutes remaining. But the Pacers would only score two more points the rest of the way and would fall despite the Thunder not scoring any points from that point on.

If the Pacers want to keep their season alive and extend the NBA Finals to deciding Game 7, they’ll need strong production from players like Nesmith. He gave the Pacers a solid performance in Game 5 finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and one steal while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the three-point line in a little over 24 minutes. His poster dunk on Holmgren was the only non three-point shot he hit.

During the Pacers playoff run so far, Nesmith had been averaging a playoff career-high 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 49.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Now in his third season with the Pacers, Nesmith has developed into one of the Pacers’ most dependable role players on both ends of the court. This season, he shot a career-high 43.1 percent from the three-point line. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nesmith was acquired by the Pacers in a trade with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season.