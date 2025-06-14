Aaron Nesmith fouled out during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The Pacers entered the game with a 2-1 series lead, meaning they were two wins away from securing their first-ever NBA championship. However, the Thunder refused to give up the opportunity to even up the series.

Unfortunately for Nesmith, Oklahoma City's advances ended up with him fouling out within the final minute. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted a shot as Nesmith fouled him during the play. With six fouls, his time on the court came to a close.

Nesmith ended the night with eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal after 30 minutes of play. He shot 2-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

How Aaron Nesmith's Pacers played against Thunder

Aaron Nesmith's hindered the Pacers' hopes to win Game 4 on their homecourt, falling 111-104 to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder.

The Pacers boasted a solid lead for most of the game. However, the Thunder willed their way back as they outscored Indiana 31-17 in the fourth quarter. The hosts went cold down the stretch as they couldn't recover from conceding their opponent's advances in the last 12 minutes.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Pascal Siakam led the way with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals, and a block. He shot 6-of-15 overall, including 2-of-6 from downtown. Tyrese Haliburton came next with 18 points and seven assists, Obi Toppin put up 17 points and seven rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points, while Andrew Nembhard provided 10 points.

The Pacers will look to bounce back when they face the Thunder in Game 5. The contest will take place on June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET.