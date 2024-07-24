The Indiana Pacers and guard Andrew Nembhard are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Nembhard took a step forward during the 2024 NBA playoffs, as he played a big role for the Pacers. Indiana clearly took notice which led to the extension.

Indiana has built a contending roster around stars Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner. Every talented team needs players to step up around the stars. Nembhard has displayed the ability to do exactly that.

The 24-year-old has averaged 9.3 points per game across his first two seasons in the NBA. He has also recorded 4.3 assists per outing during that span. In the 2024 postseason, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per game. He also shot 56 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc.

It will be intriguing to see how Nembhard fares during the 2024-25 campaign. He will still hold value if he averages between 9.0-10.0 points per game once again. However, one has to wonder if his playoff effort will lead to an improved performance during the regular season. His new contract and quality playoff effort could give Nembhard extra confidence moving forward.

Pacers' promising outlook

The Pacers finished as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. Indiana ultimately defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to book their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. The eventual champion Boston Celtics awaited the Pacers, however. Boston ended up cruising to a sweep over Indiana in the series.

Nevertheless, the Pacers appear to be a contender for years to come. Andrew Nembhard will factor into their success along with Haliburton and Turner.

The team could still benefit from a few more moves, but overall this Pacers roster has what it takes to compete. Indiana will be a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference over the next few seasons.