Andrew Nembhard enjoyed a solid connection with Jay Huff during the Indiana Pacers' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Nembhard is halfway through the fourth season of his career, going up the ranks to become one of the Pacers' most important players. He is having his most involvement in the team's offense to date, especially with his star teammate Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire season to rehab his torn Achilles.

In the meantime, Nembhard is showing the league what he can do with a higher volume of usage. That much was the case during Indiana's contest against Atlanta as he pulled off this highlight midway through the second quarter. He drove to the basket as he lobbed up a pass to Huff, who caught the ball to throw down the two-handed dunk.

Andrew Nembhard tosses up a LOB to Jay Huff 💥pic.twitter.com/muVXMyzMny — Pacers Nation (@PacersNationCP) February 1, 2026

How Andrew Nembhard, Pacers played against Hawks

It was a great highlight for Andrew Nembhard to add to his collection of highlights, leading the Pacers to a 129-124 home win over the Hawks.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, but Indiana landed the biggest one with 45 points in the second quarter. Their performance in that period allowed them to control the lead for the remainder of the game, keeping Atlanta at bay.

Six players scored in double-digits for Indiana in the win, including Nembhard. He led the way with a stat line of 26 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and one steal. He shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line. Pascal Siakam came next with 25 points and six rebounds, Aaron Nesmith had 23 points, while Huff put up 16 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin provided 14 points and fve rebounds.

Indiana improved to a 13-36 record on the season, holding the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Washington Wizards while trailing the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pacers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Utah Jazz as the contest will commence on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.