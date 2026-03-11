Bam Adebayo made history on Tuesday night. In a 150-129 win for the Miami Heat over the Washington Wizards, Adebayo scored 83 points — making his mark across the association. He now owns the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, and as a result, his feat was being celebrated across the association.

During the Indiana Pacers' tussle against the Sacramento Kings later on in the night, the Kings' PA announcer delivered the news to the crowd at Golden1 Center that Adebayo had indeed recorded 83 points. When Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who isn't on the active roster for tonight, heard of the news, he was just as stunned as the rest of the NBA world.

“There's no way bro,” Siakam was seen mouthing, via Tony East of Forbes.

This is not a knock on Adebayo's skill level whatsoever. But he's a career 16 points per game scorer who's averaging about 19 a night for this campaign, and he has only scored over 40 points once in his career before tonight, which came all the way back in 2021 (a 41-point night against the Brooklyn Nets).

This makes him quite the unlikely player to score 60 or even 70, let alone 83 points to surpass Kobe Bryant for the second-highest scoring game in league history. And the Pacers star is sharing the shock that everyone has in the aftermath of Adebayo's insane night.

Heat's Bam Adebayo makes the most out of perfect storm vs. Wizards

It helped a lot that the Heat faced a team that was intentionally trying to lose in the tanking Wizards. That team is looking to secure a top-eight pick, so they have been very cautious with their key players' minutes.

Be that as it may, Adebayo still had to make all those buckets and free throws, and that's exactly what he did. He deserves full credit for his achievement, which is something that will be talked about for years to come, if not for eternity.