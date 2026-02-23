The Indiana Pacers are navigating a difficult 2025-26 season defined by injuries and a significant shift in their front office. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has been sidelined all year with an Achilles injury suffered during the previous campaign's Finals run, has faced a new setback after being diagnosed with shingles.

Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that while the condition is painful and will keep Haliburton away from the team for up to three weeks, a full recovery is expected.

Without their primary playmaker, Indiana has struggled to a 15-43 record, currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Despite the challenging record, Carlisle highlighted the growth of young big man Jarace Walker as a bright spot, calling his recent double-double against the Wizards one of the true victories of this season.

Adding to the transition period, the organization is bidding farewell to a foundational member of its front office. According to a statement shared by Dustin Dopirak on X, the Pacers basketball operations team officially addressed the departure of Ryan Carr as he leaves to join the Indiana University staff.

The team expressed sincere thanks to Carr for his 25 years of tireless service and innumerable contributions to the organization. The Pacers noted that as Carr embarks on this new chapter with the Hoosiers, a program that holds great personal meaning for him and his family, they have no doubt he is the right person to lead the college program to success.

As the Pacers look toward the future and a potential high lottery pick, the development of players like Walker remains a priority.

While the veteran executive’s departure marks the end of an era in the front office, the franchise remains focused on stabilizing the team until Haliburton can return to serve as their offensive engine once again.