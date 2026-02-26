The Charlotte Hornets visit the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Pacers are anticipating a return of one of their key contributors from their playoff run: Obi Toppin, who's listed as questionable. Indiana All-Star Pascal Siakam is also on the injury report, though his designation is doubtful after missing their last game. Here's everything we know about Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin's playing status ahead of their game against the Hornets.

Pascal Siakam's injury status vs. Hornets

Toppin is trending towards a return against the Hornets on Thursday. The forward, who played a crucial role in the Pacers' Finals run last season, missed all but two games of the season after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. Barring a sudden setback, Toppin should suit up for the Pacers tonight against the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Siakam is unlikely to play against the Hornets. Named as an All-Star this season, the Pacers star suffered a wrist injury that kept him out against the Philadelphia 76ers two days ago. Given his “doubtful” tag, it's unlikely that Siakam will suit up for the Pacers.

Siakam has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Despite the Pacers sitting in last place this season, the forward earned an All-Star nod: a testament to his excellence. Siakam is averaging 23.9 points per game on 48.3% shooting from the field (37.3% from three-point range), and is adding 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. The forward has been one of the few bright spots for Indiana this season.

As for Toppin, the forward hasn't played since the second game of the Pacers' season after suffering a stress fracture. Toppin became a fan favorite in Indiana after he played a crucial role off the bench in the 2025 postseason. His contributions as a bench sparkplug helped propel the Pacers to coming just a game short of winning the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Pacers injury report

Furphy, Johnny – Out (Torn Achilles)

Haliburton, Tyrese – Out (Torn Achilles)

Jackson, Quenton – Questionable

Nembhard, Andrew – Questionable (Lower Back)

Nesmith, Aaron – Out (Ankle)

Peter, Taelon – Questionable

Siakam, Pascal – Doubtful (Wrist)

Thompson, Ethan – Questionable

Toppin, Obi – Questionable (Foot)

Zubac, Ivica – Out (Ankle)

Hornets injury report

Evbuomwan, Tosan – Out

Hall, PJ – Out

McNeeley, Liam – Out (Ankle)

Reeves, Antonio – Out

Salaun, Tidjane – Out