The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. The game could be competitive, but for all the wrong reasons as both squads are at the bottom of their conference. Sacramento is 15-50 and in last place in the Western Conference standings, while Indiana is 15-40 and in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. Both the Kings and Pacers are battling injury trouble as well. For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam is among the players on the injury report.

Siakam has been dealing with a knee injury concern. Here's everything we know about his injury status for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

Pascal Siakam's injury status vs. Kings

Siakam is listed as out for the game according to the NBA injury report, as he continues to deal with a right knee sprain. The Pacers will attempt to defeat the Kings despite his injury absence.

Pacers injury report

The Pacers have 10 players listed on the injury report.

Jarace Walker (right ankle sprain, mid back soreness): Probable

Ethan Thompson (G League two-way): Questionable

Jalen Slawson (G League two-way): Questionable

Taelon Peter (G League two-way): Questionable

Andrew Nembhard (lower back soreness, neck soreness): Doubtful

Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain): Out

Tyrese Haliburton (right Achilles tendon torn): Out

Johnny Furphy (right ACL tear): Out

TJ McConnell (right hamstring soreness): Out

Kings injury report

The Kings have six players listed on the injury report.