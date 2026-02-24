The Indiana Pacers have fully embraced their plans for the remainder of the season: develop young guys and lose just enough games to keep the lottery pick they're hopeful to land in May. Unfortunately, that means a lot more injury updates for guys like Pascal Siakam.

Indiana currently sit in the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 15-43, one game back of the Brooklyn Nets, who have a 15-41 record. The only team worse than the Pacers right now are the Sacramento Kings, who have a 12-46 record.

With a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers coming up on Tuesday night, Pascal Siakam is listed as “doubtful” with a left wrist sprain. It's the first time the Siakam has been listed with the injury in recent weeks as his availability alternates when active and inactive for the Pacers.

Siakam missed the first game out of the All-Star break due to personal reasons, and that was switched to a injury management of his left hamstring for the second game out of the break. He played in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, recording 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes of play in what was a 134-130 Mavs victory.

The Pacers have every incentive to lose as many games as possible for the remainder of this season. The Pacers traded their 2026 first round draft pick to the LA Clippers, with protections if it falls 1-4 or 10-30. So if the pick falls 5-9, it will convey to the Clippers in what is considered an absolutely loaded draft and potentially the best of all-time when it's all said and done.

The pick was part of the package Indiana traded to the Clippers for Ivica Zubac. In the deal, the Pacers dealt Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and two first round picks to Los Angeles for the All-Defensive center in Zubac.

In 52 games played so far this season, Siakam is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three. Siakam was named to his fourth NBA All-Star team this season despite the Pacers abysmal record, highlighting just how good he's been.