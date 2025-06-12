With fans celebrating the Game 3 victory by the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, there were a bunch of positive aspects to the contest. One being the exceptional performance from Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, who spoke about his dreams in basketball after the game.

Mathurin led the entire game with 27 points on nine of 12 shooting from the field as he came off the bench for Indiana, with the 22-year-old continuing to impress every outing. He would speak to the media after the masterful showcase about not wanting to “live in” his dream and, more so, focus on the task at hand, which is staying present and winning a championship.

“The state of Indiana is about basketball, you know, and that's the first time that I really, I really felt it. And as much as this is a dream right now, I'm not trying to live in my dream,” Mathurin said. “I'm trying to like, live in the present, and make sure the dream ends well, which means winning the next game and winning a championship. So, the fans can help me, that's the best I can get.”

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin on “staying ready”

While the Pacers' star in Mathurin continues to impress, it could also be seen as a relieving experience for the Arizona product since he was out for the playoff run last season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He would also explain the mindset going into Game 3 and how much he learned from last year's experience, according to ESPN.

“Just staying ready,” Mathurin said. “Whenever my number is called, go into the game and do the right things and try to help my team win. That's the whole mindset.”

“As much as I was out last year, not being able to play, I learned a lot,” Mathurin continued. “Just being on the bench and being next to the coaches who were able to run me through the game and stuff like that. It was an unfortunate situation, but I was fortunate enough to learn a lot and be ready for this year.”

At any rate, Indiana looks to take a 3-1 series lead with Game 4 against the Thunder on Friday night.