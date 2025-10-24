The Indiana Pacers absorbed what could be a huge blow after Andrew Nembhard suffered a shoulder injury in their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Nembhard sustained it in the first quarter but kept playing until the second frame. During halftime, it was announced that he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

The Pacers lost to the Thunder in double overtime, 141-135, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploding for a career-high 55 points.

After the game, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle didn't sound too optimistic with Nembhard's status.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow. He’s going to get some tests done. But this is going to potentially present some big challenges,” said Carlisle, as quoted by Pacers reporter Scott Agness.

The Pacers are already shorthanded in the backcourt without Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell, who are out due to an Achilles injury and a hamstring injury, respectively.

If Nembhard misses an extended period, Carlisle will have to get more creative with his rotation. Ben Sheppard could see an increase in playing time.

The 25-year-old Nembhard, who defended Gilgeous-Alexander well in the NBA Finals, tallied four points and four assists before exiting the finals rematch against the Thunder.

The Pacers were led by Bennedict Mathurin with 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam had 32 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 15-of-31 from the field and 23-of-26 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, as Oklahoma City survived its second straight double overtime affair.

The Pacers will begin a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.