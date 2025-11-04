One could hear the collective groan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after Giannis Antetokounmpo buried the game-winning jumper as time expired to lift the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers, 117-115, on Monday.

A rivalry has been simmering between the two teams in recent years, and the Bucks avenged their first-round defeats to the Pacers in back-to-back playoffs.

Antetokounmpo backed down Aaron Nesmith in the elbow before making a turnaround fadeaway jumper. Isaiah Jackson came over to help, but it was too late. The two-time MVP made the buzzer-beating shot and looked smug as he walked back to their bench.

After the review confirmed that it was good, Antetokounmpo put his finger on his lips and told the crowd to shush.

GIANNIS TAUNTING THE PACERS CROWD AFTER HIS GAME WINNER

Can someone please put that on a t-shirt?

The 30-year-old forward led the Bucks anew after finishing with game-highs of 33 points and 13 rebounds on top of five assists and two steals. They improved to 5-2, while the Pacers fell to 1-6.

Antetokounmpo, who shot 14-of-21 from the field, got plenty of help. Six other players scored at least nine points for the Bucks, including Myles Turner, who made his first return to Indiana after signing with Milwaukee in the offseason. He tallied nine points, seven rebounds, and a season-high five blocks amid the boos and jeers.

The Pacers almost made another miraculous comeback after rallying from an 11-point deficit in the last six minutes to tie the game at 115-115 following Nesmith's layup with 14.6 seconds left.

That's when Antetokounmpo took matters into his own hands and carried the Bucks with his cold-blooded bucket to silence the entire Hoosier State.

The Pacers remained shorthanded as they played without Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, and Obi Toppin, who are all out due to injuries.

Milwaukee will go up against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.