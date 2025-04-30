Caitlin Clark joined the Indiana Pacers fanbase in celebration of their first-round series win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton led a wild fourth-quarter comeback and stole the game in the final seconds of overtime to win 119-118.

Clark is a major Pacers fan, following the team throughout her childhood. The fact that she was able to stay close to the Indiana area formed a great duo between the Pacers and Fever. She and Haliburton supported one another and their teams on their journeys into contention. She backed the team during last year's run to the Eastern Conference finals and told Milwaukee fans to be quiet as Haliburton iced the game on Tuesday night.

Clark's presence at Pacers games throughout the series turned heads. Her popularity drew eyes, but she is enjoying being a fan alongside the audience. Her belief in the Pacers gives a boost to one of the more underrated teams in this year's playoff field. In fact Haliburton earned the honors of the most overrated player in the league, voted for by his peers.

Overrated or not, Haliburton has Indiana moving on to their second round series. On the other side of the game, Antetokounmpo walks away from the series facing big questions. Rumors that Giannis could demand a trade this summer followed him and the Bucks throughout the season. Now that their run is over, fans wonder if he will act on them.

However, Milwaukee's run needs to carry an asterisk because of Damian Lillard. The Bucks' All-Star point guard suffered blood clots in his right calf that shut him down during the final stretch of the season. He then tore his ACL against the Pacers in Game 4, ending the Bucks' chances of a comeback.

The Indiana Pacers are off to the second round and will take on the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. They will be underdogs, but they'll continue to have the support of Clark and the rest of the Indiana faithful.