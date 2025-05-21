The Indiana Pacers enter Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals as one of two teams who made it back to the third round in back-to-back seasons. Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana hope that they can change the result from last season.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the best performers in this year's postseason. However, he didn't have much to say as he walked into Madison Square Garden, according to ClutchPoints.

“Excited to be back!” Haliburton said.

This year's Eastern Conference Finals is a rematch of last year's second-round series between the Pacers and Knicks. Haliburton and Jalen Brunson went back and forth until the latter fractured his hand in Game 7. Indiana cruised to the win and advanced, but the eventual champions swept them in the next round.

However, Brunson is healthy and has new weapons around him this year. New York traded for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges this summer. Both players have had a big impact on their playoff run, supporting Brunson's efforts. The team's main goal was to beat the Boston Celtics and did just that. Now, they have their eyes set on the franchise's first title in 52 years.

The Eastern Conference Finals carries an extra bit of weight to it thanks to the history between each team. The last time the Knicks got this far in the playoffs, the Pacers sent them home in 2000. Add Haliburton and Brunson's confrontation at a WWE event this summer, and fans are ready to see both star guards compete.

Towns, Bridges, and the rest of New York's additions will be ready to go as Madison Square Garden hosts Wednesday's series opener. However, Haliburton and the Pacers walk in hoping to end the party and steal Game 1 on the road, putting themselves in the driver's seat in the series.