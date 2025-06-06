The Indiana Pacers only led Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for 0.3 seconds, but that proved to be all they needed, as they walked away with a 111-110 victory when all was said and done thanks to another game-winning shot from Tyrese Haliburton. As he hoisted the ball in the air, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas pulled off a savage move that quickly went viral on social media.

Haliburton has had a penchant for making big plays in clutch moments for Indiana this postseason, and he did so once again on Thursday night when he nailed a game-winning jumper with less than a second to go. Arenas, who was livestreaming himself watching the game, was prepared to Haliburton's heroics, as he put on a Pacers jersey over his Thunder jersey before Haliburton's shot even found the bottom of the bucket.

Gil put the Pacers jersey over his Thunder jersey before the ball even went through the net 😭😭 (@WatchPlayback, @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/dtGtqujRYL — Underdog (@Underdog) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers make Gilbert Arenas a believer

Haliburton has scored huge shots late in games several times this postseason, but none of his previous heroics came close to matching what he did against the Thunder. The Pacers picked up a win in a game where they did not play particularly well for long stretches of the action, and they now have home-court advantage the rest of the way out, although that may not matter much considering they are now 6-2 on the road this postseason.

Many folks have been skeptical of Indiana, feeling that their clutch rallies would eventually disappear, but they just keep on pulling them off, and fans are finally beginning to believe. Arenas, with his hilarious jersey swap, seems to be the latest person to join that crew, and folks will have no choice but to respect them if they keep winning. The Pacers will have a shot to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they return to the court on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET for Game 2 of this series.