The Indiana Pacers have had a somewhat slow start to the season, and things might get worse before they get any better. Injuries have continued to plague the league, and the bug has caught up to the Pacers, who will be missing two key players for an extended period of time, according to Marc Stein.

“The Pacers say Aaron Nesmith (left ankle sprain) will be out until at least December and that Andrew Nembhard (sore left knee) will be out at least two weeks,” Stein tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Nesmith and Nembhard have been instrumental to the Pacers' success since last season, and losing both of them for some time could hurt the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is currently struggling with trying to find his shot, but the frontcourt of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam have helped them stay afloat. Isaiah Jackson suffered a season-ending injury after sustaining a torn right Achilles tendon, so the Pacers are not new to having injuries to start the year.

This would be a good time for Bennedict Mathurin to step up, as he's had a solid season so far, and Ben Sheppard as well.

Pacers trying to manage with several injuries

Andrew Nembhard came on late last season and helped push the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals, and this season, he's had an up-and-down start. Nesmith was also big last season, and this year, he's averaged 9.2 points per game. Depth has been the key to the Pacers' success, and other players will have to step up in their absence.

It's still early in the season for things to start clicking for the Pacers, and they're still a team that can get hot on offense at any time. For now, they'll have to manage and hope that Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam can right the ship.