The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the team’s injury report as questionable. Antetokounmpo is dealing with an ankle sprain, and was sidelined for the team’s recent game against the Atlanta Hawks. Here’s everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury and his playing status for the Bucks’ game against the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status vs. Pacers



Given that Sunday’s game against the Bucks is the second night of a back-to-back, it’s possible that Antetokounmpo will be able to suit up and play. He had been dealing with a calf injury that kept him out for 15 consecutive games before making his return in early March.

Antetokounmpo has been limited to only 35 games so far this season due to injury. He’s been averaging 27.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 62.8 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 64.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

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Seeing as he is questionable for the Bucks’ game, it’s likely going to be a game-time decision as far as his playing status.

Bucks injury report

-Alex Antetokounmpo out (G League two-way)

-Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable (left ankle sprain)

-Ousmane Dieng questionable (illness)

-Kevin Porter Jr. out (right knee synovitis)

-Bobby Portis questionable (back strain)

-Cormac Ryan available (G League two-way)

-Myles Turner questionable (right patella tendinitis)

Pacers injury report

-Johnny Furphy out (right ACL tear)

-Tyrese Haliburton out (right Achilles tendon tear)

-Quenton Jackson questionable (right calf strain)

-TJ McConnell questionable (right hamstring soreness)

-Andrew Nembhard questionable (right calf contusion)

-Aaron Nesmith questionable (right ankle injury management)

-Taelon Peter questionable (G League two-way)

-Ben Sheppard questionable (left ankle sprain)

-Pascal Siakam doubtful (right knee sprain)

-Jalen Slawson questionable (G League two-way)

-Ethan Thompson questionable (G League two-way)

-Obi Toppin questionable (right foot injury management)

-Ivica Zubac questionable (left ankle sprain)