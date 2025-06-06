The Indiana Pacers went into Oklahoma City and stole Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder, and they did it in the only way they knew how. After trailing for the entire game, Tyrese Haliburton hit a go-ahead jumper with .3 seconds remaining, which ultimately gave the Pacers the win. They've shown all season to never count them out, and they once again came back in the final minutes to win the game.

Everybody saw how the game unfolded in the final minute, except for anyone who was watching the game on the Indiana TV station.

With the Pacers down three points with little over a minute left, WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne, cut away from Game 1 coverage to tease the news. They even teased how people were going to the watch party in Indiana.

WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne, Indiana, cut away from Game 1 coverage to tease the upcoming news. Incidentally, one of the segments being teased was a Game 1 Watch Party. pic.twitter.com/PXF5xm81VQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily, the game came back on with around 30 seconds remaining, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the ball with the Pacers down one point. From there, everyone knows he missed the shot, the Pacers walked the ball down the court, and Haliburton hit the big shot.

Hopefully, the news station learns from their hilarious mistake and doesn't decide to cut away from the game during the most important part.

Pacers come back in the final minutes of Game 1 to win

The Pacers have made a major comeback in every series they've been in this postseason, so it wasn't a surprise that they ended up doing the same thing in the NBA Finals. It did not look good for the Pacers in the first half, as they had 19 turnovers and were down 12 points. In all honesty, the Thunder should have been up more than 12 points after causing 19 turnovers, they gave the Pacers a little life going into halftime.

The Pacers still looked like they wouldn't be able to get over the hump when the second half started, but they were still able to keep their deficit around 10 points. It was in the middle of the fourth quarter that things started to click for them, and they hit a few big threes to cut their deficit down. The Thunder were still finding ways to respond to the Pacers' mini runs, but in the end, they didn't have enough gas.

All the Pacers needed to see was a little daylight, and Haliburton hit the go-ahead shot to give them the win.