The Indianapolis Colts are reeling from the passing of owner Jim Irsay at 65. But before he left this earth, he had one final wish.

He posted on X his hopes that the Indiana Pacers and owner Herb Simon would become NBA champions right before his death.

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city! 💪❤️” Jim Irsay posted.

The Pacers are taking on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. If they go all the way and win, it will be their first NBA championship in franchise history.

After the NFL family immediately expressed their condolences to Irsay, the Pacers followed suit. Simon, a personal friend, issued a statement celebrating Irsay's legacy.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Jim Irsay. Jim took the time today to cheer us on – he was more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community, and someone whose generosity, vision, and spirit touched countless lives,” Simon wrote. “Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come. On behalf of our family, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, fans and all who loved Jim. He will be sorely missed.”

It turns out, Irsay had a deep, abiding love for the Pacers.

Jim Irsay's connection to the Pacers

Irsay was a prominent figure in Indianapolis, so it was only natural for him to be a fervent supporter of the Pacers.

That support carried over into off-court ventures. In 2012, Irsay and Simon teamed up with the American Red Cross to help Central Indiana after a natural disaster.

The first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals are in New York. So, when the series shifts to Indiana, the Pacers will likely hold a moment of silence in honor of Irsay.