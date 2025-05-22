The Indianapolis Colts announced the sudden death of team owner Jim Irsay on Wednesday. It's a tragic moment, as he was just 65 years old at the time of his death. His passing brought sports fans and the NFL world together, mourning his family's loss.

Indianapolis shared the sad news on social media, revealing that Irsay had passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday afternoon. The Colts posted a lengthy, but heartfelt message about the late Jim Irsay. They reflected on how he originally became the team owner in 1997 and how generous he was through his philanthropy efforts.

Plenty of individuals jumped on social media to share their condolences with the Irsay family and the Colts organization. Others shared their favorite videos and pictures of him over the years. Either way, sports fans and the NFL world are sad to see Irsay pass away.

Former NFL star JJ Watt said, “Terribly sorry to hear this news. Thoughts are with the Irsay family and the entire Indianapolis community.”

“Jim Irsay was a passionate and outspoken leader who deeply loved football. He helped bring a Super Bowl to Indianapolis and leaves behind a legacy of bold decisions, community impact, and a strong commitment to philanthropy and mental health awareness. Gone too soon at age 65,” said Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Barstool Sports shared their favorite video of Jim Irsay celebrating with the Colts.

An absolute legend RIP Jim Irsaypic.twitter.com/U3WvCSNTXe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Former pro quarterback Roger Griffin III stated, “Prayers up for Jim Irsay’s family and friends. Rest in Peace.”

“A generous man that LOVED his Family, Community, and Football team. Jim Irsay will truly be missed,” said former Colts cornerback Darius Butler.

The Lucas Oil Stadium social media account proclaimed, “If Lucas Oil Stadium is the house that Peyton built, Jim Irsay was the architect. Thank you, Jim, for all you've done for our team, our city, and our state.”