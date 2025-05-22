Jim Irsay, longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts, shockingly passed away Wednesday. Irsay was 65 years of age.

The Colts' X account confirmed the sudden death of Irsay, who has been with the franchise since 1984.

“We are devastated to announce our beloved owner and CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon,” the statement on X read. “Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

Irsay suffered a medical scare back in Dec. 2023. Though he resumed his duties as owner/CEO for the 2024 season.

Irsay became vice president/general manager in 1984 before owning the franchise in 1997. He took over for his father, Bob. But he became renown for luring in notable franchise legends who changed the culture in Indy.

Jim Irsay turned Colts into championship brand

Irsay took over the ownership role one year before claiming the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He helped facilitate the selection of a young quarterback named Peyton Manning. The top pick of the '98 draft produced a celebrated career featuring Pro Bowls and NFL records. But Manning, Irsay and the Colts reached a new pinnacle in the 2006 season: Winning Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

Irsay delivered other franchise-changing moves. He hired Tony Dungy as head coach in 2002 — who guided Indianapolis to that famed Super Bowl win. Irsay later helped draft Manning's eventual successor Andrew Luck in the 2012 draft. Luck took Indy to the AFC title game in his rookie season and played in four Pro Bowls.

The longtime Colts owner had battled a longtime respiratory illness for more than a year. It's unclear what that illness was or if it caused his death. The league suspended him in 2014 following his arrest on DUI charges. He admitted in a Nov. 2024 interview with HBO Sports that he'd been to rehab 15 times. The Irsay family ultimately launched the “Kicking the Stigma” campaign that addressed mental health and addiction.

Irsay managed to turn the Colts into the NFL's fifth-winningest franchise since taking over ownership duties in '97. Irsay even tweeted ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals before his passing. He threw in his support for the Indiana Pacers ahead of the New York Knicks matchup.

Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city! 💪❤️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Irsay made that post before 9 a.m. PT. And well ahead of Game 1 of that contest inside Madison Square Garden. He's survived by his three daughters and 10 grandchildren.