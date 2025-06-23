The Indiana Pacers improbably got within one game of winning an NBA Championship, but they fell just short of their dream on Sunday night. In a crushing loss for more reasons than one, the Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 7 of the NBA Finals 103-91 and lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in front of their home fans.

Big man Myles Turner has been a staple of this Pacers organization for a decade now, and he would have loved nothing more than to bring a title to Indiana. After the loss, he reflected on what he is going to miss most about this team and its run to the NBA Finals, via The Athletic.

“It was special,” Turner said. “Just everything we’ve been through to get to this point, everything that went into it … a journey at that. We talk about the process a lot, not necessarily the end goal, but the process. I’m going to miss the process of this group.”

There is a good chance that Turner will not be in Indiana next season, as the Texas product will be a free agent in just a few weeks. He certainly earned himself a raise over the last two months during the postseason with lights-out shooting and great rim protection during the first three rounds of the playoffs.

However, it will be interesting to see what number the Pacers are willing to play Turner. The 10-year veteran did not play his best in the NBA Finals and was constantly overwhelmed guarding on the perimeter and dealing with the physicality of the Thunder inside. His shooting touch evaporated as well, leading to some pretty ugly performances.

No matter what happens with Turner this summer, he will be remembered as a Pacers legend for the rest of his career. He has constantly been in trade rumors for the majority of his career, but he and the Pacers have stayed together the entire time.

Over the last two years, that patience from both sides was rewarded with runs to the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals. However, with Tyrese Haliburton's injury casting a dark cloud over the 2025-26 season, the Pacers have some very difficult decisions to make this offseason starting with Turner.