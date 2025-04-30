The Indiana Pacers entered Tuesday night looking to finish off their series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton and company pushed the Bucks to the brink of elimination with a 129-103 victory in Milwaukee last Sunday, which saw Indiana go up 3-1 in the series.

With the majority of the crowd inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indian expecting the Pacers to get the job done in Game 5 on Tuesday night, Myles Turner again gave the fans in the building something huge to cheer for, finishing an attack in the fourth quarter with a highlight two-handed throwdown in front of Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Pacers backup point guard T.J. McConnell set the table for that strong finish by Turner, as he pushed the ball hard down the court before the Bucks could even set their defense. McConnell also dished out a perfectly timed bounce pass to Turner, who did not need to put the ball on the floor before leaping and punishing the basket for an easy two-pointer.

Several fans on social media were left impressed by Turner's dunk.

“Its a Miles of talent very effective inside and beyond the arc,” said a fan.

“ITS OVER FOR THE BUCKS!!!😮‍💨” another commented.

“Time to close this one out #BoomBaby,” exclaimed a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Turner is a monster,” shared a different X user.

From another post on X: “He's Great Too! ☺ #MylesTurner #YesCers”

What's even better for the Pacers is that they have just successfully booked their ticket to the second round of the playoffs, as they pulled off a stunning come-from-behind 119-118 overtime victory. Turner finished Game 5 with 21 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5-for-11 from the field. Meanwhile, Haliburton led the Pacers with 24 points, including the game-winning layup that sealed the deal for Indiana and spelled the doom for the Bucks.