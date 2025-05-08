May 8, 2025 at 3:42 PM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavs went viral but so did Haliburton's Sam Cassell-inspired celebration after beating the Cavs 120-119 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Haliburton mimicked Cassell's iconic “big balls” celebration, which had many anticipating a fine from the NBA.

However, that wasn't the case. Haliburton received a warning for the controversial dance, per the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

“Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is being warned in response to his celebratory dance after Game 2 in Cleveland but will not be fined, per source,” Reynolds reported.

Haliburton had 19 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in Tuesday's win. Then he discussed his confidence in his ability.

“I'm at peace with my game, understanding that I'm trusted in these moments. I have all the confidence in the world to make these shots. My teammates and my coaching staff give me that confidence. Just trying to make plays out there,” Haliburton said.

Tyrese Haliburton hit the Sam Cassell celly after hitting the game-winning 3 🥶

After his game-winner, Haliburton admitted he's been waiting for the right moment to unveil the celebratory dance.

“I've been waiting for that, man. It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine, gladly.”

Tyrese Haliburton talks about doing the "big balls" celebration: "I've been waiting for that, man. It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine gladly" 😂😂😂

Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner after Pacers' win

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle showed his appreciation for Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning shot. Coming off eliminating the Bucks in Game 5 on Haliburton's walk-off shot, Carlisle put his most recent winning shot into perspective.

Carlisle stated that what Haliburton pulled off is rare in such a short timeframe.

“Tyrese hit another amazing shot to win the game. You don't see this very often, let alone twice in one week,” Carlisle said.

"Tyrese hit another amazing shot to win the game. You don't see this very often, let alone twice in one week." Rick Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton's second game-winner of the postseason 🗣️ (via @NBA)

Stealing home-court advantage from the Cavs, the Pacers head home for Game 3 with a 2-0 lead. Game 3 is on Friday.