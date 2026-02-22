The Dallas Mavericks are in unchartered territory, working against the injury woes amidst a 10-game losing streak that now takes them to last year’s finalists, the Indiana Pacers. Thankfully however, while the Mavs come into this game with plenty of superstars out, the same can be said about the Pacers.

To start things off, Cooper Flagg is on the injury report alongside several key Mavericks contributors, with the rookie forward ruled out due to a left midfoot sprain. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam headlines a lengthy Pacers report and is listed as questionable with left hamstring injury management, per the official injury report.

Cooper Flagg, Pascal Siakam injury status vs. Pacers

Given Cooper Flagg is officially ruled out on the injury report, the expectation is Dallas will once again be without its No. 1 overall pick and primary offensive engine. Flagg has been the Mavericks’ most consistent performer this season, averaging 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The rookie sat out the Mavericks’ recent 122-111 loss to Minnesota due to the same midfoot sprain. Without Flagg, and with Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II also sidelined, Dallas has been surrendering 117.4 points per game and will take some respite from the fact that even the Pacers are severely understaffed.

Siakam has been listed as questionable. He leads Indiana with 23.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and his potential absence comes alongside Tyrese Haliburton’s, who is already ruled out for the season with an Achilles tear.

However, both teams have plenty of other players also sitting out.

Mavericks injury report

Cooper Flagg: Out (left midfoot sprain)

Kyrie Irving: Out (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II: Out (right foot surgery)

Max Christie: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Daniel Gafford: Questionable (right ankle injury management)

Caleb Martin: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Moussa Cisse: Doubtful (two-way)

Ryan Nembhard: Doubtful (two-way)

Miles Kelly: Probable (two-way)

Pacers injury report

Pascal Siakam: Questionable (left hamstring injury management)

Andrew Nembhard: Questionable (low back injury management)

T.J. McConnell: Questionable (right hamstring soreness)

Kam Jones: Questionable (low back soreness)

Micah Potter: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Quenton Jackson: Questionable (two-way)

Taelon Peter: Questionable (two-way)

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (right Achilles tear)

Aaron Nesmith: Out (right ankle sprain)

Obi Toppin: Out (right foot stress fracture)

Johnny Furphy: Out (ACL tear)

Ivica Zubac: Out (left ankle sprain)