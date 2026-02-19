On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers will hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams. Pascal Siakam will unfortunately miss this game for the Pacers due to personal reasons. Here's everything we know about Siakam's availability situation for Thursday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Pascal Siakam's playing status vs the Washington Wizards

As previously mentioned, Pascal Siakam has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game in Washington due to personal reasons. Siakam represented the Pacers during the NBA All-Star game over the weekend in Los Angeles as a member of the World Team, which was the first eliminated from the round robin tournament.

Joining Siakam on the injury report is TJ McConnell, who is questionable due to hamstring soreness, and Aaron Nesmith, who is also questionable due to a right lumbar sprain.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the tanking Wizards will continue to sit both Anthony Davis and Trae Young for this one, while Alex Sarr is also out due to a hamstring strain.

Overall, the Pacers have been among the worst teams in the NBA this year, playing without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was injured in Game 7 of last year's NBA Finals series vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, going down with a devastating torn Achilles.

Many fans are now hoping that the Pacers will lose as much as possible down the stretch of this season in order to try to secure a top pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, which is projected to be one of the best in years.

Meanwhile, Indiana recently traded a treasure trove of assets to the Los Angeles Clippers for Ivica Zubac, who will remain out for Thursday's game due to an ankle sprain, still having yet to make his Indiana debut.

In any case, the Pacers and Wizards are set to tip things off at 7:00 pm ET.