Even with the Indiana Pacers languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference not even a year after making it to the NBA Finals, Pascal Siakam got so much love from coaches around the NBA that he still received a nod to the All-Star Game. Siakam has been a trooper all season long for a Pacers team that's simply biding its time, and he was deservedly rewarded for it.

With the festivities having come to a close, Siakam posted photos and videos on Instagram documenting his experience in his fourth time making it to the All-Star Game. And the Pacers star certainly enjoyed his experience with Team World even though they lost both of their games in excruciatingly close fashion.

Siakam received plenty of support on his latest post, including from his Pacers co-star Tyrese Haliburton, whose eventual return from the heartbreaking torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals is expected to vault Indiana back into the title picture.

“⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” Haliburton wrote on the comments section, highlighting Siakam's four All-Star appearances.

Haliburton and Siakam have proven that they can raise their games when it matters the most for the Pacers, making them the perfect players to build a contending team around for Indiana.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers face rough gap year

Haliburton's absence may draw most of the headlines, but the Pacers have been injury-ravaged on nearly all fronts that they never stood a chance to remain semi-competitive. Obi Toppin has missed plenty of time. So have Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard. Indiana started the season without TJ McConnell. Luck simply hasn't been on their side this season.

Siakam's All-Star nod at least helps cover for some of the sting of the rough gap year they're experiencing. But next season, the Pacers will mean business, especially with Haliburton returning and Ivica Zubac now around.