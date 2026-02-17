Iowa State is buzzing after completing a stunning upset against Houston, 70-67, at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday. Even Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had to celebrate his alma mater's huge victory.

The sixth-ranked Cyclones went on a 17-2 run to close out the second half and shut the door on the second-ranked Cougars. Iowa State grabbed the lead, 66-65, with 2:22 left after Jamarion Batemon sank a three-pointer.

From there, they held down the fort, forcing Houston to tough shots and several turnovers en route to the gutsy win.

Haliburton took to X to hype up his former team.

“YESSSIIRRRR,” wrote the Pacers guard, adding three cyclone emojis.

Haliburton starred for Iowa State from 2018 to 2020, leading the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, although they were eliminated in the first round by Ohio State.

His second season with the Cyclones was cut short by a wrist injury and the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished his career at Iowa State with averages of 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals.

He has yet to play this season, as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury. While Haliburton has made strides in his rehabilitation, there is still no clear timetable for his return.

The Pacers have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-40.

In the meantime, he will continue cheering for the Cyclones, who improved to 23-3, including 10-3 in the Big 12.

It was a team effort for Iowa State against Houston, with Joshua Jefferson tallying 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists and Blake Buchanan and Nate Heise combining for 21 points and 10 rebounds.

They will battle 23-ranked BYU on Saturday.