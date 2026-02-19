Tanking in the NBA has been a fervent conversation this season, and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has had to navigate that conversation carefully. Just eight months ago, the Pacers were at the pinnacle of the basketball world, embarking on a thrilling run to the NBA Finals that saw them dispatch the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and consummate favorite the New York Knicks. They also took a dominant Oklahoma City Thunder team to a seven-game series in the NBA Finals.

But in that Game 7, star point guard Tyrese Halliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon that all but certainly left him out for the season. With the loss of Halliburton, the Pacers have struggled this season, sitting at 15-40 in the Eastern Conference, only a spot ahead of the Washington Wizards.

Recently, the NBA levied a $100,000 fine on the Pacers for a violation of the player participation policy on February 12. The fine was given because NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam and two other starters were held out of the game, even though an independent league investigation found that all three could have played, even if on reduced minutes. The Jazz ultimately won the game 131–122.

Carlisle spoke about the fine in a conversation with reporters after a Pacers practice on Tuesday in comments obtained by the IndyStar.

“I have no idea,” he said. “And really no comment on it.”

Carlisle was asked whether the team would change the way it manages player participation moving forward.

“We're gonna manage our situation the way we need to do it. I'm so proud of the way that our players, organization and fans have approached an extraordinarily challenging season,” Carlisle said. “We have been very consistent with how we have approached everything this year, and the NBA is aware of that. Communication with the league office has been productive. We will move forward with the same emphasis on competitiveness and development that I talked about on media day, Sept. 29, 2025,” he said per the IndyStar.

Although the team has struggled this season, the Pacers have been competitive in several games, including a January 23rd victory over the Thunder and an overtime victory over the Knicks days before the All-Star break. The Pacers also made a major trade deadline move, acquiring former Clippers center Ivica Zubac, regarded as one of the best big men in the league.

But despite the team's success, the NBA has cracked down on its enforcement of player participation. Along with the Pacers, the Jazz were also fined $500,000 for violating the player participation policy. The NBA also instituted a 65-game rule requiring players to play at least 65 games to be eligible for postseason awards and honors.

The Pacers play the first of a two-game stint against the Wizards tonight at 7 p.m.