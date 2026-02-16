A multitude of celebrities and personalities were on hand at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Sunday to witness the NBA All-Star Game. Among them was former president Barack Obama, who is widely known to be a basketball nut.

Growing up in the Windy City, Obama watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls create a dynasty in the 1990s. To this day, even though the Bulls have struggled to reclaim their lost glory, Obama remains an avid follower of the NBA.

During the NBA All-Star Game, he was asked by Reggie Miller if he had a favorite memory from the Bulls' dynasty. Obama, always quick-witted, had the perfect response.

“I always enjoyed watching us beat Indiana (Pacers),” said Obama, throwing shade at Miller's team.

“Although I will say that nobody terrified me more than Reggie Miller with a possible three-point shot at the end of the game. You did push off Michael on that one play though.”

Reggie Miller: "Do you have a favorite moment during that time in Chicago during the '90s?" Barack Obama: "I always enjoyed watching us beat Indiana." 🏀🔥🎙️ #NBA #NBC pic.twitter.com/rCzmUBNU90 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2026

Obama was referring to Game 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and the Bulls, wherein Miller buried the game-winning three-pointer. Miller shoved Jordan in their inbound play to get free and receive the ball. The Pacers tied the series, 2-2.

The no-call remains one of the most debated moments in NBA history. To some, it was a wily move by Miller at a crucial juncture, while others claim that it was a clear offensive foul.

The Bulls won the series, 4-3, and eventually captured their sixth title.

Now, is there a way to get Obama and Miller battle it out in a shooting contest at halftime in next year's NBA All-Star Game?