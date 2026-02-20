As Indiana Pacers' franchise star Tyrese Haliburton continues to rehabilitate from his achilles injury in last year's NBA Finals, his team sits in last place in the Eastern Conference standings through the All-Star break. As they trudge through this season and look forward to the next, Haliburton will release a new colorway of his debut signature PUMA Hali 1 sneakers as he continues to grow his catalogue.

After signing an endorsement deal with PUMA Basketball in 2024, Haliburton's debut signature sneaker hit retailers in September 2025. The fresh silhouette, designed by sneaker mind and artist Salehe Bembury, first dropped in a “Hibiscus” pink colorway followed by a blue “Opal” ensemble shortly after. The PUMA Hali 1 most recently dropped in a neutral grey “Smoke” colorway, offering different looks for the versatile sneaker.

Following the theme of fruits and precious gemstones, this next dual-tone “Citrus” colorway combines a vibrant color palette with cool tones and balanced color combinations, something Bembury has made a point of in previous creations. In the next NBA season, we can definitely expect Haliburton to lace up this pair along with the Pacers' yellow uniforms.

PUMA Hali 1 “Citrus” official look

A new PUMA Hali 1 appears in a citrusy color palette 🍋

Previously teased by Haliburton himself on social media, this pair arrives in a vibrant Orange/Yellow/Teal colorway. The uppers feature three shades of orange throughout several different panels, feeding into the textured pale green/yellow midsole. The treaded outsole features a greener shade of teal, accenting the Haliburton logos on the back heel and tongue.

All in all, we've seen more monochromatic looks in previous releases, but this release features a number of shades cohesively meshing together for what may be the best colorway of this shoe thus far. We're still awaiting a hard release date, but official retailer images from PUMA indicate something on the very near horizon.

The PUMA Hali 1 is available now through PUMA retailers for a standard $130. The shoes come in full family sizing and with three colorways currently out now, we should be expecting more drops throughout this season's NBA Playoffs and the impending offseason.

