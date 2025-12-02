The Indiana Pacers have been playing better basketball as of late, and it's a credit to the fact that the team is at least getting a bit healthier. Among those who've returned after a bit of a lengthy absence is backup point guard TJ McConnell, who's been contributing quite well for this shorthanded Pacers squad. However, on Monday night in a 135-119 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, McConnell was on the court for all of six minutes as the team missed his energy and playmaking.

With McConnell playing just six minutes, many Pacers fans were concerned that maybe he re-aggravated the hamstring injury that kept him out for the first 10 games of the 2025-26 campaign. However, head coach Rick Carlisle clarified that there's no such issue. According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, McConnell is simply feeling some lingering effects of the Pacers' weekend back-to-back set which they swept with good wins over the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

“He was a little sore after those two games (of a back-to-back). Got him warmed up… he said he was OK. But once he started playing, he just didn't look himself,” Carlisle said. “The hope is he'll be ready for Wednesday, but there's no injury.”

Considering how traumatized the Pacers must be with injuries by now, this should allow them to at least breathe a huge sigh of relief. Barring an unforeseen turn of events, McConnell should be active for Indiana on Wednesday when they face off against the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM E.T.

Article Continues Below

Pacers fail to extend win streak to three as Donovan Mitchell runs riot

The Pacers' defense hasn't been nearly as good as it was last year, and it's mainly due to their injury woes as well as the loss of Myles Turner in free agency. And with McConnell out, Indiana didn't have enough firepower to keep in step with an explosive Cavs offense that saw Donovan Mitchell lead the way with 43 points.

Indiana seemed to be turning a corner, but they're back to regular programming for the 2025-26 season with another double-digit defeat. This 16-point loss to the Cavs is their 10th double-digit loss of the season.