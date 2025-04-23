The Indiana Pacers are cruising so far in the first round of the NBA playoffs. On Tuesday, Indiana blew past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 in front of its home fans to take a 2-0 series lead and move halfway to a bid in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Earlier on Tuesday, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was named the most overrated player in the NBA in an anonymous poll where other players voted. Haliburton received significantly more votes than other players despite being a two-time All-Star and making All-NBA Third Team in 2024.

On Tuesday, Haliburton's skills were on full display on the offensive end once again. He finished Game 2 with 21 points and 12 assists with just three turnovers and had his fingerprints on the game the entire time. After the game, head coach Rick Carlisle couldn't believe Haliburton topped the list of the league's most overrated players, via Alex Golden of Setting the Pace.

“I saw that list. I also saw that Jimmy Butler and Giannis were on that list,” Carlisle said, per Golden. “I wanna see the faces of those guys. That’s a bulls*** poll. The whole thing is bulls***.”

Carlisle isn't wrong, as Haliburton has become arguably the best pure point guard in the NBA over the last few seasons. He finished 2024-25 third in the NBA in assists per game with 9.2 helpers a night.

Haliburton is also able to impact the game even when he isn't shooting the ball very well, which he has had to do throughout various slumps during the season. In Game 1 against the Bucks, he shot just 3-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-7 from 3-point range, but he still finished with 12 assists to just one turnover.

Haliburton can be knocked for his defense and overall scoring ability when he isn't able to get all the way to the basket or knock down 3-pointers, but it is surely a stretch to say he is the most overrated player in basketball. As the best player on a Pacers team that went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and is halfway to the second round this year, he is proving it time and time again when it matters.