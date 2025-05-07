Tyrese Haliburton is making a habit of proving his doubters wrong, and he did it again in dramatic fashion. With just 1.1 seconds left on the clock, Haliburton drained a game-winning three-pointer to lift the Indiana Pacers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-119, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The shot not only secured a 2-0 series lead for the Pacers but also silenced a wave of criticism that had followed him throughout the postseason. Despite his recent heroics, Haliburton has faced relentless chants of “overrated,” particularly from Cavaliers fans during the game. The label stuck after an anonymous poll by The Athletic ranked him as the league's “most overrated” player.

Critics pointed to his inconsistent shooting earlier in the season and questioned his ability to perform under pressure. However, with two game-winning shots in the postseason alone, Haliburton is crafting his own narrative—one that screams clutch.

When asked about the chants during the post-game press conference, Haliburton appeared unfazed. “I'm at peace with my game. Understanding that I'm trusted in these moments. I have all the confidence in the world to make these shots. My teammates and my coaching staff give me that confidence. Just trying to make plays out there,” he said.

His confident response showed a level of maturity and composure, indicating that he is not just handling the pressure, he is thriving in it.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was quick to praise his young star's performance. “Tyrese hit another amazing shot to win the game. You don't see this very often, let alone twice in one week,” Carlisle remarked. His trust in Haliburton has clearly paid off, as the Pacers now find themselves in control of the series heading back to Indiana.

Haliburton's latest game-winner came after an equally stunning performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, where he hit a last-second layup to seal the victory. Following that shot, Haliburton tweeted, “Overrate THAT,” directly addressing the player poll that questioned his value.

His back-to-back clutch performances are making a statement: Haliburton is not just living up to expectations—he is exceeding them.

As the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3, Haliburton and the Pacers are riding a wave of momentum. The “overrated” label is beginning to sound more like a joke than a judgment, and with each clutch performance, Haliburton is rewriting the script. His heroics are not just lifting his team—they are redefining his place among the league's rising stars.