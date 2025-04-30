Following the Indiana Pacers taking a 2-0 series lead in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton was hit with a ‘most overrated’ label according to an anonymous survey of his NBA peers done by The Athletic. But with the chance to eliminate the Bucks in Game 5 on the Pacers home court, Haliburton silenced any doubters, and let them know about it.

After finishing what was ultimately the game-winning layup for the Pacers to eliminate the Bucks in Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to convey his thoughts on the dubious honor his fellow NBA players placed upon him.

“Overrate THAT,” Haliburton posted on social media.

Not only did Haliburton punch home the game-winner, but he also finished with 26 points, five rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocked shots in 42 minutes of play. He shot 10-of-22 from the field and perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. And the Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second straight season.

Haliburton will get his opportunity to continue to prove his peers wrong as the Pacers square off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

After being named to back-to-back All-Star selections in 2022-23 and 2023-24, Haliburton was not chosen for this season’s game. But he still put up near All-Star numbers. He appeared in 73 games at a little over 33 minutes per game.

He averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 38.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His overall numbers were slightly down from the past couple of seasons, but it was still arguably All-Star worthy.

Coming into Game 5, Haliburton’s overall shooting percentages from the field and three-point line were down, but he was averaging a playoff league-leading 12.3 assists to go along with 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds.