The Indiana Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, pulling off a dramatic comeback capped by Tyrese Haliburton’s buzzer-beating dagger. But what made the moment even more remarkable was the preparation behind it—crafted by head coach Rick Carlisle, whose late-game strategy set the stage for the clutch finish.

According to Indianapolis Star reporter Dustin Dopirak, Carlisle addressed the team right before the final possession. In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter), he revealed the message that was delivered in the final moments of Game 1.

“We said if it is their ball, let's get the shot, there's going to be a difference in the shot clock and the game clock. And if we get a stop and get the rebound, we're gonna go. Get the ball in Tyrese's hands and try to make a play.”

That’s exactly how it unfolded. The Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 showdown had been a defensive battle for most of the night. But with the game on the line, Carlisle’s trust in Haliburton’s poise was the difference. The Haliburton game-winner—his fourth of the postseason—was executed off instinct, flow, and total buy-in from the team.

Carlisle’s leadership throughout the season has been a driving force in the Pacers’ unlikely run. The 2011 NBA champion has brought a steady, calculated approach to Indiana, prioritizing composure and execution in high-pressure situations. That poise was evident in Game 1, where his experience guided the team through the game’s most critical moments.

The strategy employed by Indiana leaned heavily on confidence in their system. From Obi Toppin’s timely three-pointers, to Andrew Nembhard’s defensive discipline, the Pacers once again proved their depth and versatility. But Carlisle’s late-game guidance ensured that Haliburton—Indiana’s floor general—would have the chance to make history.

With Game 2 looming, the Pacers enter with the confidence of a group that believes in its leader—and one another. The blueprint worked once. Now, it’s on OKC to adjust.