Tyrese Haliburton wants to continue having fun, especially after knocking down the game-winning shot in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

In 39 minutes of action, Haliburton finished with a stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Haliburton was walking to the locker room as the camera man asked him about him liking to keep the game dramatic. Of course, the star guard had a noteworthy answer.

“You like to keep it dramatic, huh,” the camera man asked.

“I just like to figure out different ways to win. It makes basketball fun,” Haliburton replied.

(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/6NCGDNkf4t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

This year continues to be a thrilling year for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, being the most clutch team of the postseason.

The Pacers fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Thunder. They also had to overcome the 24 turnovers they committed, making up for it by making 18 3-pointers on solid accuracy of 46.2%.

Six players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Haliburton. Pascal Siakam led the way with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 7-of-15 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. Obi Toppin came next with 17 points and five rebounds, Myles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard put up 14 points and six assists, while Aaron Nesmith provided 10 points and 12 rebounds.

It marks the franchise's first win in an NBA Finals game since Game 5 of the 2000 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton and the squad will not let their incredible playoff run end early, especially when they still have plenty of gas in the tank to use.

The Pacers will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Thunder in Game 2. The contest will take place on June 8 at 8 p.m. ET.